Angelina Arts is bringing the holiday spirit to Lufkin with The 3 Redneck Tenors: Christmas SPEC-TAC-YULE-AR taking place in the historic downtown Pines Theater.
Originally scheduled for one performance on Dec. 10, a second show was added on Dec. 9 to allow for more patrons to enjoy while still maintaining socially distanced seating.
The shows are at 7 both nights. Limited tickets remain. Tickets range from $25-$35 and can be purchased at AngelinaArts.org or by calling 633-5454.
The holiday special takes East Texans on a magical Christmas journey with the 3 Redneck Tenor crew, featuring classically trained Broadway and opera stars performing classic, pop and “deep-fried” delights.
Arranged by the award-winning composer Craig Bohmler, the Xmas SPEC-TAC-YULE-AR combines humor with top-class musical arrangements and vocals.
The familiar Christmas tunes in the show include classics like: ‘‘Sleigh Ride,’’ ‘‘White Christmas,’’ ‘‘I’ll Be Home for Christmas,’’ ‘‘Santa Baby,’’ ‘‘Santa Claus is Coming to Town,’’ ‘‘Blue Christmas,’’ ‘‘O Holy Night,’’ ‘‘Winter Wonderland,’’ ‘‘Jingle Bells’’ and ‘‘Silent Night.’’
The show also includes Christmas spoofs like ‘‘Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer’’ and ‘‘I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus’’ and a few other surprises.
Starring Matthew Lord, Blake Davidson and Jonathan Fruge, the 3 Redneck Tenors bring a little humor to the traditional seriousness of the opera genre.
Lord, a native Californian, has performed in most of the major opera houses in America, including the San Francisco Opera and the Lyric Opera of Chicago.
Davidson, a tenor, won the American Repertoire Award at the Bellini Competition in Sicily and received a nomination for the Leon Rabin Best Actor in a Musical Award.
The third Redneck Tenor, Jonathan Fruge, has performed more than 20 leading roles, including Col. Hugh Pickering in ‘‘My Fair Lady.’’
Putting a twist on their extensive repertoires, the 3 Redneck Tenors dress up as mullet-wearing Southern boys and make audiences across America laugh.
Angelina Arts is committed to presenting live performing arts in a safe environment. All current state mandates for social distance seating are being followed. Masks are required while entering the building, during the performance and while exiting the building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.