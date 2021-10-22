On average, we humans take somewhere around 20,000 breaths per day. My totals crank up considerably when my wife walks past. Or when I climb some stairs. Multiply those breaths over the course of an entire year, and we’re cranking out and sucking in more than seven million times.
That’s a lot of breathing. Plenty of room in there to waste a few, right?
But in my extensive research, I can’t seem to find an estimated final total. Yeah, I’m gasping for air 20,000 times every day, but when’s my last one due? It must mean we’re not guaranteed a specific number.
We also get 1,440 minutes per day, based on a 24-hour clock. More than half a million over a 365-day year.
Seems like more than enough — until we get busy, and especially if we’re having fun. Then those minutes evaporate faster than the carbon dioxide we’re blasting when we breathe out. We start wishing we had a few more hours added to our day.
More detailed research (using The Google, of course) informs me we have more than half a million minutes over 12 months. However, I still can’t find anything regarding a limit. It’s not like my meager bank account balance, where I know when I’m getting close to those zeroes.
You gonna tell me we can’t figure out exactly how much time, or how many breaths, we’ve got left before we exit this rock? I mean, we all work with deadlines, right? We know when something’s due, and whether we work on finishing ahead of time or wait until the very last possible minute, we at least know the time is coming.
Why can’t we get the same consideration with breathing?
Actually, I’ve known all this for quite some time. (Not the number stuff. I had to look those up.) No, I’ve known for a long time we don’t get specifics when it comes to how much time we get to keep breathing.
Such acquired knowledge is exactly why I hate wasting any of it: oxygen or time. Since I don’t know exactly how long I get to suck down some air, I don’t want my last ones spent arguing something pointless. How would I define a pointless argument? Pretty much anything I know isn’t going to change no matter what I say. So why bother saying it? I need every one of those breaths in case my wife gets close to me. She makes me sound as if I’ve just run a marathon.
I can’t say I don’t waste time. I catch myself scrolling through social media or the internet, and I get caught up reading those endless arguments over just about everything under the sun — topics ranging from politics to sports to whose fault it is we can’t have nice things in this country.
I see people engaged in those debates repeatedly and endlessly. The back-and-forth seemingly goes on forever. I catch myself wondering how they have so much time to squabble over something they’re not going to change. I mean, if typing out or videoing a rant actually solved a problem — any problem — I could see a need for it. I’m still waiting to see the need.
I remember “winning” an argument once on social media. I claimed a win, but I noticed the other guy did the same. We were the reasons behind the meme stating, “Never play chess with a pigeon. He just knocks over all the pieces, poops on the board and struts around like he won.”
But because I “owned” him (according to me), I claimed the win. Yay, me.
No confetti erupted. I didn’t receive a big check for a prize. I didn’t even get a “Social Media Championship” ring. The other guy went right on doing his thing and thinking his thinking. See? Pointless. So why was I wasting my time?
Just for a few “Yay, me!” moments? I’d sure love to have those moments back. I bet I could find something much better to do with them.
Right now, we’ve got loved ones struggling for one more breath. We’ve lost others who ran out of minutes. I know deep down if they’d been offered a few more of either, they wouldn’t have spent any of it engaged in meaningless conflict.
Nope. I bet they’d be doing what I’ve learned to do: save my breath for the important stuff, like admiring my wife or chasing my grandkids. I try to spend my minutes being productive for work and entertaining at home. I’ve allotted plenty of those minutes for sitting outside and reminding myself just how fortunate I am that my breather’s still breathing and my clock is still ticking.
If either stops, I wanna make sure it doesn’t catch me in the middle of anything but something worthwhile.
I gotta remember, I’ve got some breaths and seconds.
I just ain’t exactly guaranteed an endless supply.
