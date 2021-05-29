State Sen. Robert Nichols (R-Jacksonville) and state Rep. Cody Harris (R-Palestine) on Friday announced a funding allocation for the Texas State Railroad.
“Representative Harris and I have worked hard to ensure there is continued support for the operations of the Texas State Railroad,” Nichols said. “This historic railway is an East Texas treasure that families and community groups travel from across the state to enjoy. This funding will ensure the continued operations of the railroad for years to come.”
During the 87th legislative session, $1.5 million was approved for the Texas State Railroad, which connects Palestine and Rusk. These one-time funds can be used to purchase additional rail cars, perform necessary maintenance on the railway and support continued operations.
“I’m proud to work with Senator Nichols on Senate Bill 1 to allocate $1.5 million to this heritage railroad and cannot thank him enough for his leadership this session,” Harris said. “This much-needed funding will help preserve and maintain one of the most beautiful landmarks in the state of Texas.”
