I was going to wait until the year was over, but in reality, it is.
The year before last, it was 6-5. Last year 4-6, and this year, probably 6-4. This program has been, is and will continue to be a complete failure.
Your proven winners are John King in Longview and Carthage’s Scott Surratt, who has won eight state titles since 2007. In 2018, King’s salary was $133,000, and he has continually produced. Carthage paid Surratt $159,900 because he also produced.
Coach Quick has a salary of around $110,000-$115,00 and look at what he continues to put out. There are excuses for his seasonal failures with the team again not making the playoffs and nothing for this community to hold its head up about.
Championships are built, and he’s shown he hasn’t got the slightest ability to know how to do this. The other coaches get paid well because they produce. We pay well and get nothing in return.
They show they are developers of young men and programs. I predicted this would happen this year, and it has. The same will happen next year with no change. He just isn’t, and hasn’t proven, he’s a winner of a coach.
How many more years of this are we (Lufkin) going to have to endure before someone steps up and says it’s time for us to go out and get a championship-caliber coach, which we truly deserve?
There’s a lot of support and love ready to be given to someone who shows they have the ability to lead young men in discipline and development. Most of us are ready to come back to the stands to give our support for a winner.
We want to convoy our way to the out-of-town games to the build up of Friday night lights. As stated before, Quick has taken the luster out of football in Lufkin.
After this failed year, Lufkin listened to the excuses, the projection of a good year, etc. It never stops with him.
As long as he is allowed to coach in Lufkin, we will lose more than we win. That’s a guarantee that I see with no championship even close.
Whoever is in charge has to, and needs to, make a decision for most of us. Either we keep throwing away money on this coach or go out and look for a proven winner the caliber of Longview and Carthage. Hopefully, we can get our money’s worth. Even with a four-team format, we can’t get in, and if we did, we’d be one and done as it was before.
We are now the Nacogdoches of our district, and it’s because of Coach Quick and his lack of a program. He once stated you don’t listen to other stuff outside of the weight room. That’s because he knows he’s not producing quality coaching on the field. Yes, as long as I’m getting paid, I wouldn’t care about anyone talking either.
I know any job in America that pays this kind of money would have a production or standard clause. When players start quitting or parents are taking their kids off the team — that child is telling his parent and that parent sees it — then you are either doing a kid wrong or you are showing favoritism on your team. That doesn’t surprise me at all.
Here’s my last point. Lufkin is at its lowest point that I’ve ever seen it, and I’ve been around a long time before Quick got here.
School board, superintendent, Sideliners, etc., you’re having the city of Lufkin continue to do this.
