2021 marked the first year in the nine-year history that Angelina County Wreaths Across America has come close to meeting our goal and having a wreath for every veteran in Garden of Memories.
A big thank you to all who sponsored a wreath or wreaths. Special thanks to the Pineywoods Jeep People, The Stand Farmers Market and the VFW Auxiliary No. 1836 for holding fundraisers to help us reach our goal this year. To help get 2022 started, Wreaths Across America Headquarters said that it would match all wreaths sponsored between the ceremony on Dec. 18, 2021, and Jan. 14, 2022.
Please go to Angelina County Wreaths Across America Facebook page now and sponsor a wreath or wreaths. A direct link to the correct location is pinned to the top of the page. If you would like to have a form to mail, please contact us and we will get one to you or you can pick one up at Gipson Funeral Home.
Rain was the big problem this year. Several of us got to the cemetery early and put out as many wreaths as we could before the rain set in. The chapel at Garden of Memories was packed and a great ceremony was conducted, in spite of the rain. Then quite a few brave souls laid more wreaths. Because of the rain, some graves were overlooked on Saturday, but the wonderful employees at Garden of Memories laid wreaths for them on Monday.
As you probably know by now, the American Legion Family No. 113 and the VFW Family No. 1836 have joined together on many things to bring more to our veterans, their families and our community. Sandwiches are back at the VA Clinic five days a week, but in a different format. We can’t serve them, but we can drop them off. We must present them in a sealed lunch sack, with everything in the sack listed on the exterior.
Plans for many things are still in the works, but one you can put on your calendar now is the U.S. Flag Exchange.
Last year, the American Legion Auxiliary No. 113 held a U.S. Flag Exchange on Saturday before Flag Day, and the VFW No. 1836 held a flag disposal ceremony on Sunday. Flag Day was Monday.
This year the U.S. Flag exchange and Flag Disposal (Retirement) ceremony will be held together on Saturday, June 11, at the VFW Post No. 1836. Details of exact time are still in the works. Flag Day is Tuesday, June 14, and will be held downtown, probably in Bronaugh Park like last year, but we haven’t heard for sure yet.
There are some great programs for the youth in our community, but we need some younger members to guide them and work with them on these programs.
If you have a parent, grandparent, sibling (or even yourself) who has been in the U.S. Military with an honorable or general discharge or currently still on active duty or in the reserves, please get in touch with us.
We need you to help us teach and guide the youth of our community in the right direction with pride for our great nation and honor and respect for our military and veterans.
\There also is a need for new SAL members (Sons of American Legion). Some of the programs are similar or the same. The Junior Patch Program is for both ALA Juniors as well as SAL members.
You can join, renew your dues and keep up with what is going on around the country online at legion.org, txlegion.org, alaforveterans.org or alatexas.org.
Or you can attend one of our regular monthly meetings held on the first Monday of each month. The Auxiliary meets at 5 p.m. and the Post meets at 6 p.m.
If 5 p.m. is too early, please let us know if that is the only reason you are not joining us. We used to meet at 5:30 p.m., but most members said they did not have a problem with meeting earlier.
