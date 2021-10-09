Brent Shankle is one of the newest members to serve on the CASA of the Pines board of directors after completing the newest leadership program, Leading Edge, earlier this year.
Leading Edge launched in January 2021 after the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce saw the need for more professionals to commit to lifelong community engagement and leadership through service on nonprofit boards, said Jessica Hill, director of leadership programs at the Chamber.
“I’ve never seen a program that prepares individuals as well as Leading Edge does for those interested in nonprofit leadership and board service,” Hill said. “It’s truly a wonderful way to gain board training but also hands-on experience and observation of local nonprofit boards before accepting an opportunity to serve.”
During the inaugural Leading Edge class, Shankle shadowed Natalie Thornton, executive director of CASA of the Pines, to learn more about how a nonprofit board works. At the end of the semester, Shankle was asked to serve on the board. With a passion to help children remain safe, he said yes.
“Leading Edge is the best way to learn about nonprofit organizations,” he said. “Without Leading Edge, I would have gone into the situation blindly, but thanks to Leading Edge I knew what to look for. I knew what to ... ask for, knew key things and (how to) see red flags. Because of Leading Edge, I had the edge on how to accept an invitation to serve on a nonprofit board.”
What differentiates this group from others is its demonstrated commitment to mentorship, according to Hill. Each Leading Edge member is paired with an accomplished senior executive who can help them navigate the road ahead with valuable insight and experience.
“Through these key tenets of knowledge and connections, Leading Edge thrives on a desire to enrich the Lufkin/Angelina County communities while simultaneously propelling the careers of each participant,” Hill said.
The program also includes a board governance leadership training segment within each session, facilitated by the Angelina College Center for Nonprofit Leadership, and culminates at the celebratory graduation. Graduates also will obtain a certificate in Board Governance from Angelina College and the opportunity to be placed into a Board Bank.
“Leading Edge is a great program,” he said. “I think that it transcends nonprofit organizations. You learn so much more than just that. You learn about building trust, you learn about leadership skills. You learn about building relationships. You learn about sustainability; you learn about concession planning, how to leave the company running long after you’re gone. I think anyone considering Leading Edge — this is the perfect opportunity to get your foot out there and learn.”
Leading Edge participants will meet once a month for a half-day in the Chamber Community Room starting January 2022. Applications are now open. The deadline is Nov. 19. Tuition for this program is $500. Applications can be downloaded at LufkinTexas.org. Completed applications can be emailed to JHill@LufkinTexas.org or dropped off at the Chamber, 1615 S. Chestnut St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.