The East Texas Food Bank will be hosting a food distribution from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the George H. Henderson Jr. Exposition Center in response to increased need for food assistance because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The food bank also announced three additional dates over the next three months — Oct. 27, Nov. 24 and Dec. 29.
"As part of our immediate crisis response, we held temporary drive-thru distributions for shelf-stable food items. Now, we’re working on expanding our Fresh Produce Program because we know that outside of those emergency items, nutritious fresh fruits and vegetables are important for a healthy diet," said Lauren Barnes, communications and marketing director for the food bank.
"We’re able to expand this program as part of our new Deep East Texas Initiative and with additional food resources made available during the pandemic. Due to the pandemic, we’re holding drive-thru distributions to keep our staff, volunteers and clients as safe as possible."
Attendees should enter through the main entrance off Loop 287 in a vehicle. Walk-ups will not be accepted, a press release states.
No eligibility requirements or identification is needed, and multiple households can ride together. Food can be picked up for someone else, but a hand-written note from that person with their name, address, permission to pick up and signature is required as a physical note or picture.
Barnes said the demand for assistance has grown in the counties the food bank serves with it serving 74% more households with 33% more meals than the same time last year at its peak.
"Since the pandemic hit in March, we’ve served over 12.3 million meals to over 46,000 families," Barnes said. "We anticipate the demand continuing since the food insecurity rates have risen due to the pandemic. Before the pandemic, 1 in 5 East Texans were facing hunger and now it’s nearly 1 in 4 East Texans, including 1 in 3 children. As demand is leveling off from the peak, we are resuming our efforts to relieve one of the highest food insecurity rates in Texas, which was already at disaster rates prior to the pandemic."
The food bank relies on volunteers to make events like these happen. Volunteers can see available shifts and register online at etfbvolunteercenter.volunteerhub.com.
"As the holidays approach and the economy continues to struggle, we wish to ensure that our families have the nutritious food that they need for the holidays," Barnes said. "As long as the demand at these events warrant and to the extent that ETFB can raise community support, we are committed to sustaining the program as long as needed."
