Due to our ages, my wife and I fall into the COVID-19 1B group. We were able to use the Brookshire Brothers online registration process and received our Moderna first-round vaccination at the convention center on Friday.
I wanted to let each of you know the process was exceptionally well planned and coordinated throughout. Obviously, a great deal of planning and coordination was done between all of the various companies and agencies involved.
Congratulations to the Angelina County & Cities Health District, Brookshire Brothers, city of Lufkin and the on-site health care workers for this outstanding partnership. Also, thanks to The Lufkin Daily News for the great press coverage of this event. Thank you to all on a job very well done.
