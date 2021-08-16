Lufkin police arrested a 21-year-old man they believe burglarized several vehicles on Broussard Avenue Monday morning.
Police responded to a residence on Broussard Avenue Monday morning to find a homeowner wrestling with Austin Buchleiter, whom the homeowner said he caught breaking into his vehicle. Officers took over and arrested Buchleiter without further incident, according to a police report.
Officers said Buchleiter was wearing gloves and a Marvel jacket, had a mask in his front pocket and was in possession of a bag carrying a hatchet, gold paintball gun and an air tank.
The homeowner told officers the items didn’t belong to him, but over the course of the morning four other neighbors would report vehicle burglaries. Officers found a wallet and its contents lying in the driveway of one home, while two neighbors reported the windows to their vehicles were broken out and the vehicles rummaged through.
Another neighbor told police his vehicle was broken into and his Marvel jacket he bought from Universal Studios had been stolen. Police returned his jacket to him.
Charges were pending against Buchleitner as of noon Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.