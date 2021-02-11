Freezing temperatures and snow are in the East Texas forecast as temperatures continue to drop, according to the National Weather Service office in Shreveport, Louisiana.
“Very cold temperatures are expected to settle south into the area this weekend,” the NWS hazardous weather outlook states. “Shortly after it does so, a significant winter storm is expected to impact the region late Sunday night through Monday night, bringing the potential for a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain early on in the event before transitioning over to snow by late Monday.
‘‘While it remains too early to determine snow and ice amounts from this event, please stay tuned to the latest forecasts from the National Weather Service concerning the potential for winter weather Friday through Tuesday.”
Today’s forecast includes a high near 49 with a chance of precipitation at 90% including showers and a possible thunderstorm. Tonight’s chance of precipitation sits at 70% with a low around 36.
Friday’s high is predicted to be near 45 with a 30% chance of rain, mainly before noon, with wind gusts as high as 20 mph. Friday night is forecast to be cloudy with a low around 32.
Saturday’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high near 41. The forecast for Saturday night is mostly cloudy with a low of 21.
Sunday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high near 38.
Sunday night’s forecast brings the first real chance of snow, mixed with freezing rain and sleet after midnight, with a low around 22. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday’s forecast calls for a 70% chance of precipitation — notated as snow, freezing rain and sleet, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS says it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 32. Monday night has a 30% chance of snow with a low around 18.
Lufkin Fire Chief Jesse Moody offered some advice to homeowners in preparation for the freezing weather. He said the two most important things are remembering the proper usage of space heaters and only using heating devices meant to be used indoors to heat a home.
“It’s important that people only use devices designed for the interior of a home,” Moody said. “That would mean no patio heaters or the like.”
The department has seen many improvised heating devices when it gets this cold, he said. Everything from a fire inside a metal box without a chimney to charcoal, which can release deadly carbon monoxide.
Moody said he understands not everyone in town can afford the appropriate indoor heating elements, but said it is important they stay with a relative or visit a shelter during this time rather than resorting to dangerous alternative heat sources.
When using a space heater, individuals should take care to make sure there is adequate space between the heater and any type of furniture or clothing and that the space is maintained.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates 25,000 house fires and 300 deaths are caused by space heaters each year in America.
Moody also recommended homeowners and business owners pay attention to their pipes this weekend in preparation for the freezing temperatures.
“If the pipe is not insulated, even if it is insulated, you might want to leave a slight drip going,” he said. “If they’re not home and the house is not heated, then they need to drain the pipe — turn the water off outside and turn the water on inside so there’s no water left inside the pipes, or they will bust.”
“They would need to make sure if they have any pipes in areas of their attic that’s not insulated, that those are either left dripping or that they’re turned off and drained,” he said. “It causes a lot of damage every year when those burst afterward when they thaw out.”
He also made a request to pet owners to make sure they take their pets inside, no matter the breed, during this cold weekend.
“We raise German shepherds, and we wouldn’t even think about leaving one outside, even a dog designed for cold weather, when it’s 9 degrees outside,” Moody said. “Pets need to be brought inside, really no matter how much hair they have.”
