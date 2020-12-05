The 2020 pandemic may have forced the Angelina College Roadrunners baseball team to sit out its spring 2021 season, but as always, the team is still looking to add players ready to hit the field running in the fall of 2021.
On Dec. 18, the Roadrunners baseball team will hold a winter evaluation camp for prospective players ages 16 and older at Roadrunner Field on the Angelina College campus.
In order to maximize COVID-19 distancing guidelines, coaches will split the camp into two sessions. Session 1 will begin at 10 a.m. for pitchers and catchers only. Session 2 will start at 1 p.m. for infielders and outfielders.
The camps will focus on skill evaluation only. There will be no game. Staff will grade on running, arm strength, fielding, hitting and power. Pitchers will throw brief bullpens in order to grade all pitches and velocity.
The cost of each session is $40 to cover administration fees. For players wishing to attend both sessions that day, the total cost will be $60. Registration for each session will begin 45 minutes prior to starting. Payments are cash only and payable at the gate when registering.
The Roadrunner baseball program has established itself as a pipeline for players seeking to advance to the next level, including those at the university levels and the major leagues. With several former Roadrunners on current MLB rosters, AC baseball is a proven source of locating and developing young talent.
For further information, contact the AC baseball staff at 633-5367 or email head coach Jeff Livin at jlivin@angelina.edu.
