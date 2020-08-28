Evacuees sought shelter in local churches Wednesday night, even though East Texas was in Hurricane Laura’s predicted path.
Clawson Assembly of God youth pastor Jordan Collard said the church provided 55 evacuees who came to the church during the night Thursday with shelter, food boxes and hot meals.
“We made the call on Tuesday night and started busting it, getting ready as quick as we could, getting people together, getting cots and then actually officially opened Wednesday morning,” Collard said.
The evacuees were mostly people from out of town, but some were local people afraid of trees falling or the structural integrity of their homes.
Eileen Fowler, Jeremy Brown, 4-year-old Dillon Crabtree and 3-year-old Shalynn Crabtree evacuated with many of their family members from Orange on Sunday, the night before their anniversary.
They evacuated to Woodville, stayed two nights and had to evacuate again to Lufkin until they found their way to Clawson in Pollok.
“We’ve been devastated,” Fowler said. “There’s so many different mental stages we have with our group of 10 now. It’s struggling.”
“Some days we get along, and some days everybody’s at each other’s throats because it’s not our usual norm,” Brown said. “I sat through Harvey — I watched him show up, and I watched him leave. They’ve never had a chance to experience that, so it’s been somewhat heartbreaking, especially with these two missing their mama.”
They were thinking about going home Thursday morning, but they knew they were out of electricity and possibly water, and some of their family’s homes were destroyed.
“I’ve got my grandbabies, and I’m not putting them through that,” Brown said. “I can do without, but not my kids.”
Dillon refers to the trip as “the long road trip.”
“I want to go to school,” he said while running around and playing with Shalynn.
“If it wasn’t for these two being so full of life and energy without knowing what’s out there, the dangers, our days would be pretty much boring,” Fowler said.
The stories of people forced to flee their homes, and sometimes their evacuation sites, were particularly potent, Collard said. He recalled stories of a family with a months-old child who were trying desperately to keep a half-gallon of milk cold for their child.
“They were like, could you please put this in your fridge, and it was cool because I got to say, yes, we will, but we don’t want you to worry about that because we had 200 gallons of milk donated to us before all of this,” he said.
“Anytime you get to see relief set in as they walk in the air conditioning after traveling without AC. As they were filling out the paperwork, you could tell it was a sigh of relief.”
Michelle McAdams and Johnna Baker worked in the kitchen to distribute hot meals Thursday afternoon. McAdams said there had been an overwhelming amount of gratitude throughout the storm.
“It’s always better to serve,” McAdams said. “We love to be able to help people, especially in a time of crisis. It’s a blessing.”
“It’s just a pleasure to know that we’re working for the Lord and doing everything we can for those who need us during a time of crisis,” Baker said.
Free People Church in Lufkin also took in about 30 evacuees, both local and not. Pastor Marquist Taylor said everyone was able to leave Thursday morning, and Little Caesar’s donated pizzas.
“It was really beautiful,” he said. “We had people coming from out of town from Woodville, Jasper, and we had a few homeless people from Lufkin who needed somewhere to be for the night.”
He said they tried to make it as comfortable as possible as they hunkered down and waited it out together. He was also up throughout the night, making sure everyone had what they needed.
“Our mission is three things we really capitalize on — love people, serve people and free people,” he said. “That is the foundation of our ministry.”
No matter who they are, where they are, Taylor said they strive to love people, to be the hands and feet of Jesus and free people through a relationship-based faith.
Free People Church also stayed on the phone to pray with people, gave people directions as they traveled, provided food and connected people, he said. They were able to connect a woman in Florida with her children living in Lufkin.
“She was just worried about them,” Taylor said. “We were on the phone probably all day. I called her when they arrived, I called her when they left. She was just grateful that we looked after her kids even though I’ve never seen her face, she’s never seen me before.”
Organizations and groups across East Texas responded in kind. The Salvation Army housed employees and staff from Beaumont, Orange and Dallas. So far they have not been deployed to help yet, but they will know more today, Capt. Jenifer Phillips said.
