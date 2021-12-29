A brand-new year is just around the corner, and the arts and cultural opportunities in Lufkin have never looked brighter than they do in 2022.
In fact, the new year has so many exciting events that we’ve put together our Top Twelve Things to look forward to in the new year:
1. The Discovery Series kicks off in January with the return of “Popovich Comedy Pet Theater” Jan. 23 at Temple Theater.
2. The 2022 Classic Film Series begins in January with 12 of the best films in cinema history. The first film in the series will be “Jeremiah Johnson,” starring Robert Redford, on Jan. 14 at The Pines Theater. All tickets are $5.
3. The Sights & Sounds Concert Series begins with the first of three free community concerts at the Museum of East Texas at 2 p.m. Jan. 30 with Axiom Quartet. This free concert series is family friendly and will include complimentary refreshments.
4. Ruthie Foster’s rescheduled performance is Feb. 17. We can’t wait to see this incredible Texas artist perform live at The Pines Theater.
5. Comedian and “Saturday Night Live” alum Rob Schneider will perform at the Pines Theater on Feb. 23 and 24 — two performances in Lufkin!
6. The first of three touring Broadway musicals begins on March 12 with “Charlie & The Chocolate Family” at Temple Theater.
7. “Citizens at Last,” a free documentary film screening and filmmaker discussion, will be at 2 p.m. March 26 at The Pines Theater. This documentary elucidates the crucial role Texas women played in the long struggle for equal voting rights.
8. Broadway star and original cast member of “Hamilton” Renee Elise Goldsberry is coming to Lufkin on April 30. What a special evening that will be.
9. The Discovery Series continues with a NASA imagery event titled “Bella Gaia (Beautiful Earth)” on March 3.
10. “Beautiful — The Carole King Musical” will perform at Temple Theater June 2.
11. “Madagascar The Musical” will enchant audiences of all ages on June 12.
12. The international sensation Blue Man Group is coming to Lufkin for two performances June 14 and 15. Blue Man Group takes Temple Theater by storm this summer.
We couldn’t be more excited to share many other cultural activities coming in 2022. We are adding more shows to The Pines Theater lineup for 2022 and we have new events to announce in collaboration with our Lufkin arts and cultural partners.
We’re also inspired to begin Phase 2 of Cultural District Planning. We’re taking bold steps forward in our collaborative efforts to achieve a state-designated cultural district in Lufkin. More information is coming soon.
The Lufkin arts and cultural scene is growing, and we’re proud to play a role in making Lufkin a great place to live, work and play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.