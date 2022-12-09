Angelina College’s Law Enforcement Academy last week recognized Class 112’s successes, as members of the class walked the stage in a ceremony held inside AC’s Hudgins Hall.
As testament to the rigors of the academy, academy director and AC Chief of Police Doug Conn informed the audience the 12 graduates were the “survivors” of a class that began with 24 cadets.
“We put these men and women through some of the hardest academic and physical training imaginable,” Conn said. “That they’re here tonight shows their level of determination.”
Steve Roper, a retired chief deputy and 40-plus year veteran of law enforcement, served as the keynote speaker. Roper served as Conn’s training officer years ago, and he related a story regarding the chief. Roper told about Conn’s first official arrest, in which Conn had to “high step into a swamp” to retrieve a perpetrator.
“Not even a half-hour into his new job, and Doug had already been in a pursuit and made a felony arrest,” Roper said. “But after overcoming the shock of the chase and the mess, a huge grin came over his face, and that night, Chief Conn confirmed his life calling. I believe men and women are called to law enforcement the way others are called into the ministry. It’s absolutely a calling.”
Jared Archer graduated as the class valedictorian, while Royce Luckey earned the Top Gun award and Lauren Oliver earned the Best Driver award.
The Class 112 graduates and their hometowns are: Denise Amador, Lufkin; Jared Archer, Groveton; Grace Baggett, Nacogdoches; Wesley Bates, Houston), Cody Brooks, Cuero; Erik Cebrian, Lufkin; Jasmine Flores , Lufkin; Ryan Kiec, Round Rock; Royce Luckey, Cleveland; Lauren Oliver, Zavalla; Zachary Oxener, Jasper; and Angel Pineda, Center.
