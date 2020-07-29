I recently read an article published in Time magazine that claimed Americans are the most unhappy they have been in 50 years.
Whether or not this is true, the Angelina Arts Alliance is excited to share many reasons for everyone in Angelina County and the surrounding region to be happy.
First, we look forward to sharing a fabulous new season of performing arts for everyone to enjoy. Beginning soon, performances at both the Temple Theater and The Pines Theater will resume, and judging from strong ticket sales thus far, it’s clear our patrons are ready to return for live performances.
The 20th anniversary season includes Grammy-winning bluegrass artists Steep Canyon Rangers, the Charles Dickens’ classic tale “A Christmas Carol,” followed by country music legend Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives. Tony Award-winning actress and singer Renee Elise Goldsberry comes to Lufkin in February. She is best known for her role as Angelica Schuyler in the original production of ‘‘Hamilton’’ on Broadway. We follow this up with the touring Broadway musical “Beautiful — A Carole King Musical,’’ followed by the athleticism and beauty of Parsons Dance Company.
We end our 2020-21 season with two thrilling performances. The international spectacle sensation Blue Man Group will have two performances in April, followed by the touring Broadway musical ‘‘Escape to Margaritaville’’ in May.
Our 20th anniversary season may very well be our best yet.
Season tickets are currently on sale now until 5 p.m. Aug. 28. All single tickets to the new season will go on sale to the public at 11 a.m. Sept. 14. So, if you are looking for ways in to increase your happiness, tickets to great live performances never disappoint.
Third, Angelina Arts Alliance is also happy to welcome three new board members to its board of directors, including Joseph Ceasar, Dr. Tom Croley and Jennifer LaCorte. Also, we extend our deepest gratitude to Sally Alvis and Ernest King, who have served Angelina Arts for more than six years. While we are not happy to see them leave our board, we are grateful for their many, many contributions. We are a better organization because of them.
Fourth, Angelina Arts is moving to its new home in downtown Lufkin in September. The new administrative office as well as the box office will be centrally located and more accessible to all parts of the community. We look forward to supporting the continued cultural growth of our community.
Finally, we are determined to overcome these temporary challenges and remain focused on long-term goals and the cultural advancement of our hometown. Despite the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating effect on the performing arts industry, artists and other cultural industries, we remain steadfast and dedicated to ensuring that the arts remain alive and well in East Texas.
We are moving forward with the expectation of being able to have all scheduled events in the coming season, but we ask our patrons for their support, patience and understanding if further program or schedule changes occur. We must remain in compliance with mandates from state and local authorities and in compliance with recommendations from the CDC.
The past few months of this new reality have proven that the arts are essential for our well-being and that the demand for the arts has not wavered.
We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to all of our patrons who renewed their season tickets and to all the generous people in Lufkin and beyond who make every performance possible. Thanks to you, we’ve been bringing the best performing arts, entertainment and educational opportunities to East Texas for the past 20 years. Now that’s something to be happy about!
