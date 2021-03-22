The Davy Crockett National Forest will conduct a prescribed burn today in Trinity County.
The burn area is adjacent to south of state Highway 94, halfway between Groveton and Apple Springs. It is 350 acres.
The purpose of the burn is to reduce fuel loading and improve wildlife habitat.
Smoke should not impact any highways, but if you should encounter smoke, reduce your speed and use your low beams. If you have questions, call 655-2299.
