In its five short years in existence, Angelina College’s soccer program has experienced some big wins. However, Wednesday night’s action ended with two of the biggest victories in the program’s history.
The Lady Roadrunners topped Navarro College 1-0 in overtime, marking the women’s first victory over a perennial conference powerhouse. The No. 12 Roadrunners followed up with a convincing 4-1 victory over Coastal Bend Community College — a team listed in the national rankings earlier this year.
Both AC teams will travel to Brenham on Saturday to face Blinn College.
Lady Roadrunners 1, Navarro College 0 (overtime) — Alexa Ramirez was in exactly the right place at exactly the right time.
In a hard-fought, scoreless match just 50 seconds into the overtime period, Ramirez found herself near the far upright after an AC corner kick. As a scrum for possession ensued inside the box, the ball took a high bounce toward Ramirez, who neatly headed the ball into the net for the golden goal and a 1-0 Angelina College win.
A celebration followed, including a player dog pile, and why wouldn’t it? The win marked the Lady Roadrunners’ first over a Navarro team annually placed near the top of the conference standings.
The big win also placed the Lady ’Runners in sole possession of second place in Region XIV with an overall record of 8-3.
With just three regular-season matches remaining, the hold on second place would allow the Lady Roadrunners to host the first round of the upcoming conference tournament.
While Ramirez’s goal added the final note, her heroics wouldn’t have been possible had it not been for a spectacular defensive effort. Navarro entered Wednesday’s match averaging more than five goals per game, but AC’s defenders limited the shots-on-goal. Those shots the Lady Bulldogs did take found keeper Emily Quintanilla, whose diving save with just 31 seconds remaining in regulation ensured Ramirez would get her chance.
The Lady Roadrunners will play Blinn College in Brenham on Saturday, with kickoff scheduled for 2 p.m.
No. 12 Roadrunners 4, Coastal Bend College 1 — The Roadrunners’ Aldair Chaves and Juan Lopez were waging a competition between them on Wednesday: Which would finish with a three-goal hat trick?
Neither would net a third goal, but each finished with two goals in AC’s 4-1 over Coastal Bend College, giving the Roadrunners their fifth straight win and 11th on the season. The ’Runners are in sole possession of second place in Region XIV, just a game behind Tyler Junior College.
Lopez opened Wednesday’s scoring spree with a goal in the 13th minute, capitalizing on beautiful ball movement and a cross from teammate Francies Galdino. An answering goal from the Cougars four minutes later evened the match at 1-1, but Chaves opened the second half with a spectacular backward header for the 2-1 lead. Lopez notched his second score in the 65th minute, only to see Chaves follow up not a minute later with his second goal.
The Roadrunners will travel to Brenham on Saturday to face Blinn College. Game time is set for 4 p.m.
