The Coalition Inc., the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission recently worked together on alcohol-related sting operations.
During these operations, a juvenile under the guidance of law enforcement officers attempts to purchase alcohol from a licensed business, a release from The Coalition states.
“The ultimate goal is to protect the youth of Angelina County from underage drinking, which is proven to increase the risk of sexual assault and impaired driving,” said Sharon Kruk, executive director of The Coalition Inc.
“We are grateful for the local retailers who train their employees on responsible beverage service and correct alcohol sales.
‘‘It’s up to all of us to work together to protect our youth from the consequences of underage drinking.”
The operations were performed during December and Janucary at businesses in Angelina County that sell alcohol. Twenty-two businesses did not sell alchol to the juvenile.
Those businesses were:
■ Walgreens, 102 N. Timberland Drive;
■ Timberland Chevron, 804 N. Timberland Drive
■ Brookshire Brothers, 816 N. Timberland Drive;
■ Family Dollar Store, 419 N. Timberland Drive;
■ Gas N Go, 401 N. Timberland Drive;
■ HEB, 111 N. Timberland Drive;
■ Herraduras Mexican Fire & Grill, 3049 S. John Reditt Drive;
■ Big’s, 3019 S. John Redditt Drive;
■ Kwick Korner Food Mart, 203 S. Timberland Drive;
■ Brookshire Brothers, 301 S. Chestnut St.;
■ On the Road, 1001 E. Denman Ave.;
■ Big’s, 1203 S. Chestnut St.;
■ JR Food Mart, 1114 E. Denman Ave.;
■ Uday, 612 W. Frank Ave.;
■ Guacomole’s Mexican Grill & Cantina, 2660 Ted Trout Drive;
■ Family Dollar Store, 5104 Ted Trout Drive;
■ Brookshire Brothers, 5750 Ted Trout Drive;
■ Brookshire Brothers, 6564 Ted Trout Drive;
■ Adeel’s, 125 FM 1194 south;
■ Lucky’s, 3385 Ted Trout Drive;
■ Dollar General, 2205 Old Union Road;
■ Brookshire Brothers, 1807 W. Frank Ave.
Eight businesses did sell to minors and administrative action was taken against the individuals who sold the alcohol:
■ Big’s, 1910 N. Timberland Drive;
■ Big’s, 612 S. Timberland Drive;
■ Walgreens, 1000 W. Frank Ave.;
■ Big’s, 1902 W. Frank Ave.;
■ Lucky’s, 1707 N. John Redditt Drive;
■ Big’s, 103 N. John Redditt Drive;
■ West Loop Chevron, 904 S. John Redditt Drive;
■ Big’s, 1004 S. John Redditt Drive.
Sale to a minor is a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by a fine up to $4,000, confinement up to a year in jail, or both.
Persons 21 or older (other than a parent or guardian) can be held liable for damages caused by intoxication of a minor under 18 if the adult knowingly provided alcoholic beverages to a minor or knowingly allowed the minor to be served or provided alcohol beverages on the premises owned by or leased by the adult.
Since 1988, The Coalition has focused on eliminating the use of harmful substances by affecting public policy, laws, attitudes and behaviors, all in an effort to foster healthy life-long choices for the local community.
For more information, contact The Coalition at (936) 634-9308.
