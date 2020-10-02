Ever lived really, really close to someone else? And were any of your neighbors loud and disruptive?
Been there, done that. I’ve lived in apartments, and I’ve lived in a house on a street where we all resided mere feet away from each other. Such close proximity gave me an all-too-close look at things that shouldn’t have been any of my business — and wouldn’t have been, had the other residents been a little more discrete about their disagreements.
I lived next door to a married couple who couldn’t seem to stand the sight of one another. One would pull up in the driveway, and the spouse would be waiting in the front yard to launch an attack. Most of the time, I could hear them cussing and throwing things at each other through their walls, but at least they kept it inside.
Most of the time. In too many instances, I saw them waging verbal combat right out in the open, usually with their children — and the rest of the neighborhood — right there as witnesses. Screaming, flinging and name-calling. Real adult behavior from two people who lived in the same house.
For God’s sake, people, go inside and close the curtains. Nobody wants to see or hear any of it.
Sadly, I’ve experienced such situations with neighbors more than once in my lifetime.
My reactions depended on how I felt about the combatants. If they were nice people every other time, I simply assumed they were going through a rough spell. I pitied them, and I wished them the best. I hoped they’d pull out of whatever funk they were experiencing.
Other neighbors weren’t always as nice, so when I heard them waging all-out battles, my reaction was different. I laughed. Sorry, not sorry ... I couldn’t help it. It may have been wrong of me, but seeing someone who’d been nasty to others having nasty issues of their own just gave me fits of giggles. I wish I could say I was a bigger person at the time, but I wasn’t. I can’t say I’ve grown out of it, either. If I saw them now, I’d still giggle.
Pity for some, laughter for others. It all depended on how I felt about the battlers in question.
Which brings me to Tuesday night’s debate ... or whatever that was.
I don’t even know what to say.
I do, but it’s not printable. I can’t even say it in my own house lest my wife wash out my mouth with bleach.
What did we just witness? It was billed as a “Presidential Debate,” but I’m hoping like crazy I just tuned into the wrong channel and caught a re-run of the “The Jerry Springer Show.”
Is anyone actually surprised to see how the debate unfolded? Yelling at or over one another is America’s new national pastime. The ideas of civil discourse and productive reasoning have gotten lost in all the noise — the insults and the blame game. We epitomize Macbeth’s “full of sound and fury/ signifying nothing.” We hear it all day, every day.
How could we act surprised to see it unfold on a national stage? It’s what we do.
Worse, what image did we as Americans portray to the world? Probably not much they haven’t already seen from the rest of us, right?
But this was a little different. This case involved two men vying for the presidency, and we had every right to expect more on such a stage. When children are squabbling among themselves, no one expects the parents to join in the fray. Somebody’s got to be the adult; otherwise, the bickering just trickles up and down while escalating.
We just showed our neighbors around the world something I personally would rather they didn’t see.
What we’re going to hear now will depend on how those “neighbors” feel about us. Our allies are offering sympathy — and pity. A newspaper in India wrote, “The US embarrassed itself before the world for 100 minutes.” From an Israeli outlet: “Condolences to America. It is hard to stoop lower than this.”
Ouch. I can almost hear the sympathetic clucking of tongues there. I’m expecting a sympathy card in my mailbox any time now.
Our supposed enemies? Don’t you know they’re just rolling around in giggle fits? One foreign paper reported the debate “showed the world a divided and chaotic U.S.” Maybe most damning of all from another member of foreign media: “The spiteful debate mirrors a country that is no longer even capable of having a dignified discussion.”
Pity and laughter. Two attitudes I never thought I’d see projected toward our beloved country and its long-held status as a respected power. It’s enough to break a guy’s heart — and more than enough to make this guy want to puke.
Look, dysfunction happens even in the closest of families. Those who survive it are the ones who figure out how to work it out instead of continuously feeding it. And shoving all the responsibility on the parents solves nothing. Accountability has to run all the way up and down the family tree and touch every single branch.
If we’ve lost all ability to reason, we can’t expect respect from any of our neighbors.
And if those responsible refuse to unscrew it?
At the very least, do all of us and the rest of the world a favor and close the frigging curtains.
