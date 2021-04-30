Saturday is Election Day. It’s imperative that all Angelina County citizens exercise their right to vote. That’s the beauty of our representative democracy. Eligible voters have the opportunity to cast ballots to determine their leaders.
That’s critical because the winners of municipal elections have the greatest impact on the lives of everyday citizens in East Texas. Our local elected officials are the ones who dictate the local laws, policies and budgets that affect us the most.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.
We would like to thank readers who took the time to educate themselves about the candidates and the issues in this election. We published question-and-answer articles with candidates in contested races before early voting began. You can find those articles online at lufkindailynews.com. And be sure to visit our website Saturday night for local returns as they come in.
In Lufkin’s city election, Ward 4 Councilman Mark Hicks, Don Langston and Roshin Rowjee are seeking to become Lufkin’s mayor. Video interviews with the candidates are also on our website.
Three people are vying for Hicks’ council spot: Mark Dunn, Kim Ogden and former County Judge Wes Suiter. Ward 4 encompasses much of the city’s southern end, including the Crown Colony neighborhood.
Lufkin ISD has three at-large positions open for election this year, currently held by Hall Henderson, Scott Skelton and Matt Knight. All three filed for reelection along with Delphina Hadnot Maxie.
Other contested elections in Angelina County include city council seats in Diboll and Zavalla; and school board positions in Hudson, Huntington, Central and Zavalla.
■ Lufkin voters can cast their ballots in the city elections at City Hall, 300 E. Shepherd Ave.; Brandon Elementary, 1612 Sayers St.; Lufkin Middle School, 900 E. Denman Ave.; Slack Elementary, 1305 Fuller Springs Drive; Trout Elementary, 1014 Allendale Drive; and Kurth Memorial Library, 706 S. Raguet St.
■ Lufkin voters can cast their ballots in the school district election at the LISD Administration Building, 101 Cotton Square; Brandon Elementary, 1612 Sayers St.; and Slack Elementary, 1305 Fuller Springs Drive.
■ Diboll voters can cast their ballots in the city elections at Diboll City Hall, 400 Kenley St.
■ Hudson voters can cast their ballots in the school district election at the school’s Administration Building at 6735 Ted Trout Drive.
■ Huntington voters can cast their ballots in the school district election at the Huntington ISD Administration Building at 908 N. Main St.
■ Central voters can cast their ballots in the school district election at the Central ISD Administration Office at 7622 U.S. Highway 69, Pollok.
■ Zavalla voters can cast their ballots in the city and school district elections at the old Zavalla City Hall, 838 E. Main St.
■ Residents living in the Four Way Special Utility District will vote at 411 N. Main St. in Huntington.
Voters are required to present an approved form of photo identification in order to vote in all Texas elections.
Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:
■ Texas driver’s license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety
■ Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
■ Texas personal identification card issued by DPS
■ Texas concealed handgun license issued by DPS
■ United States military identification card containing the person’s photograph
■ United States citizenship certificate containing the person’s photograph
■ United States passport
With the exception of the U.S. citizenship certificate, the identification must be current or have expired no more than four years before being presented for voter qualification at the polling place. For voters aged 70 or older, the acceptable form of photo identification may be expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise valid.
Ignorance and apathy are not a valid excuse for anything, least of all failing to vote. Voting is a right and privilege, but it’s also a responsibility. We hope you take it seriously. After all, our democracy only works if you participate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.