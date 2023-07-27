LUBBOCK — May brought an unusual sight to the arid High Plains — rain, and lots of it. 

Parched lands that previously begged for water welcomed the downpour. Farmers, who were still recovering from the drought-ridden season before, could finally sigh in relief.

Disclosure: Texas A&M AgriLife and Plains Cotton Growers have been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at texastribune.org/2023/07/24/heat-texas-agriculture-cattle-climate-change/.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.