As we say goodbye to 2022 and welcome 2023, my family and I want to wish you and yours a happy, healthy and peaceful new year.

While most folks are winding down after the holidays, the energy has picked up around your state Capitol, as the 88th legislative session officially begins Tuesday. With that in mind, I’d like to remind you of some of the resources our offices provide to make sure you remain the most important part of the process.

Trent Ashby is the state representative for District 57 that includes Angelina, Houston, Leon, Madison, San Augustine and Trinity counties. His email address is trent.ashby@house.state.tx.us. He and his staff are available during the week at (512) 463-0508 or (936) 634-2762.