Memorial Day serves as a meaningful moment for us to honor and remember those who selflessly laid down their lives so that our freedom endures.
While Memorial Day is one of solemn reflection, it’s also a day to celebrate and cherish the values and freedom our fallen heroes fought to protect. As we embrace the long weekend by lounging by the pool, wetting a line in the lake, or enjoying a friendly round of golf, let’s remember that we’re afforded the opportunity to enjoy our favorite summer activities because of the brave men and women who paid the ultimate price.
God bless their sacrifice; God bless their memory; and may God continue to bless the United States of America.
With that, here’s an update from your state Capitol.
The Legislature is scheduled to adjourn Sine Die on Monday. While a special session called by the governor remains a possibility, the 88th legislative session draws to a close, and legislators will eagerly return to their homes and families.
It’s been my honor to serve as your state representative throughout the legislative session, and I remain committed to serving you while the Legislature is not in session. During the interim, please know that my offices in the district and at the Capitol stand ready to assist you and your families with any issues or concerns you may have at the state or local level.
I am pleased to report that 12 of the bills I authored have been sent to the governor’s desk, and two have already received his signature. Getting a piece of legislation all the way to the governor’s desk is a long and laborious process and receiving his signature of approval underscores the importance of the bill and its potential to make a positive impact.
As you may know, once a bill has been passed by both the House and the Senate, it is sent to the governor for final consideration. The governor has the authority to veto legislation within a specific timeframe known as the veto period. This period typically lasts 10 days (excluding Sundays), during which the governor can either sign the bill into law, veto it, or allow it to become law without his signature. The veto period provides the governor with an opportunity to carefully review the bills and assess their potential impact on the state.
The mobile office is on the road again, and our district director will look forward to seeing you on the following dates, in the following locations: 9-11 a.m. June 7 at the San Augustine County Courthouse; 9-11 a.m. June 14 at the Polk County Commissioner’s Courtroom in Livingston or from 1:30-3:30 p.m. that day at the Tyler County Courthouse in Woodville.
As always, please do not hesitate to contact my office if we can help you in any way. My district office may be reached at (936) 634-2762. Additionally, I welcome you to follow along on my official Facebook page, where I will post regular updates on what’s happening in your state Capitol and share information that could be useful to you and your family: facebook.com/RepTrentAshby/.
Trent Ashby is the state representative for District 9 that includes Angelina, Houston, Polk, San Augustine, Tyler and Trinity counties. His email address is trent.ashby@house.state.tx.us. He and his staff are available during the week at (512) 463-0508 or (936) 634-2762.
