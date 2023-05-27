Memorial Day serves as a meaningful moment for us to honor and remember those who selflessly laid down their lives so that our freedom endures.

While Memorial Day is one of solemn reflection, it’s also a day to celebrate and cherish the values and freedom our fallen heroes fought to protect. As we embrace the long weekend by lounging by the pool, wetting a line in the lake, or enjoying a friendly round of golf, let’s remember that we’re afforded the opportunity to enjoy our favorite summer activities because of the brave men and women who paid the ultimate price.

