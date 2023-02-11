It was a busy week at your state Capitol, as the House and Senate worked diligently to make up for the previous week’s work that was missed due to icy conditions in Austin.

One highlight from the week was seeing some familiar faces from House District 9 at the state Capitol. I had the pleasure of welcoming friends from our local electric cooperatives, members of Texas Farm Bureau and the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, and a number of local community leaders from Tyler County. I also had the opportunity to present a resolution honoring the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas and recognized the tribe from the House Floor for their day at the Capitol.

Trent Ashby is the state representative for District 9 that includes Angelina, Houston, Polk, San Augustine, Tyler and Trinity counties. His email address is trent.ashby@house.state.tx.us. He and his staff are available during the week at (512) 463-0508 or (936) 634-2762.