This past week, we saw a flurry of visitors from House District 9 as they visited their Texas Capitol to see the legislative process in action.

I was pleased to see constituents from Tyler and Houston Counties as well as members from First Baptist Church Livingston, Angelina College and large group from the Lufkin Association of Realtors.

Trent Ashby is the state representative for District 9 that includes Angelina, Houston, Polk, San Augustine, Tyler and Trinity counties. His email address is trent.ashby@house.state.tx.us. He and his staff are available during the week at (512) 463-0508 or (936) 634-2762.