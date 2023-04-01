With March in the rearview mirror, we’re entering a critical period for the 88th legislative session. April is a particularly important time for the Texas Legislature, as we are hard at work in committee hearings, considering bills on the floor and working to finalize the state budget before the end of the session.

With floor debates in full swing, our ideas and proposals are brought to the House floor, where they’re debated, amended and, ultimately, voted on. As we move forward into this phase of the legislative session, I’m eager to see what ideas my colleagues will bring to the floor and to work together to find solutions that will improve the lives of all Texans.

Trent Ashby is the state representative for District 9 that includes Angelina, Houston, Polk, San Augustine, Tyler and Trinity counties. His email address is trent.ashby@house.state.tx.us. He and his staff are available during the week at (512) 463-0508 or (936) 634-2762.