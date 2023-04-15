With about six weeks left to go in the current legislative session, legislators are working frantically to have their bills heard and voted out of committees. With deadlines looming, the next couple of weeks will determine the fate of many bills.

With that, here’s an update from your state Capitol.

Trent Ashby is the state representative for District 9 that includes Angelina, Houston, Polk, San Augustine, Tyler and Trinity counties. His email address is trent.ashby@house.state.tx.us. He and his staff are available during the week at (512) 463-0508 or (936) 634-2762.