This week, Sen. Robert Nichols and I had the pleasure of welcoming friends and community leaders from back home for Chamber Day at the Capitol. The Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce partnered with the Nacogdoches County Chamber of Commerce on Chamber Day to hear from legislators and get updates at the Capitol.

I look forward to this special day every session, as having familiar faces around the Capitol always lifts my spirits. It also serves as a powerful reminder of who I work for and the issues that are important to our region. I want to thank all of those who made the trip down to Austin for this event, and I hope to welcome folks from other areas of the district in the near future.

Trent Ashby is the state representative for District 9 that includes Angelina, Houston, Polk, San Augustine, Tyler and Trinity counties.