As we approach the 50-day mark of the 88th legislative session, legislators are putting the finishing touches on the bills they intend to file before the bill filing deadline and the hallways are bustling with visitors from across the state.

One of the highlights this week was welcoming sheriffs and Texas game wardens to the Capitol and recognizing them for their tireless dedication and service. During the previous session, I authored a resolution designating the third Tuesday in February as Texas Game Warden Day and I had the pleasure of recognizing these distinguished public servants on the House floor for their continued efforts to preserve and protect our state parks and abundant natural and cultural resources.

Trent Ashby is the state representative for District 9 that includes Angelina, Houston, Polk, San Augustine, Tyler and Trinity counties. His email address is trent.ashby@house.state.tx.us. He and his staff are available during the week at (512) 463-0508 or (936) 634-2762.