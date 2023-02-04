This past week, cities and counties all across the state experienced a winter storm that caused serious property damage and dangerous road conditions.

While, thankfully, most of our area avoided the brunt of the winter storm, I hope you’ll join me in praying for those who were affected and for the dedicated first responders and utility and electrical workers who are working around the clock to assist our fellow Texans.

Trent Ashby is the state representative for District 9 that includes Angelina, Houston, Polk, San Augustine, Tyler and Trinity counties. His email address is trent.ashby@house.state.tx.us. He and his staff are available during the week at (512) 463-0508 or (936) 634-2762.