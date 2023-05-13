As we celebrate Mother’s Day, we are reminded of the incredible impact moms have on our lives. Mothers are the ones who guide us through life’s challenges, offer support and encouragement and provide us with unconditional love.
This special day serves as a reminder to honor and celebrate the wonderful women who have shaped us into the men and women God called us to be. This Mother’s Day, I hope you’ll take the time to express your love and appreciation to a mother, grandmother or anyone else who has helped guide you in the way you should go. To all the amazing women out there — Happy Mother’s Day!
With that, here’s an update from your state Capitol.
As the 88th legislative session draws to a close in just two weeks, the House chamber has been deliberating and voting well into the night to meet the finish line. Now that the deadline for House legislation has passed, the House has shifted its focus to Senate bills.
Before the deadline, the House passed a comprehensive package of legislation enhancing border security on top of the already allocated $4.6 billion in the House budget. There are several new programs and measures focused on addressing the crisis at our southern border, and these initiatives are outlined in House Bill 7 and House Bill 800.
HB 7 would establish several new grant programs and initiatives, including the Border Protection Court Grant Program, the Border Property Damage Compensation Program, and the Border Institution Grant Program. These programs are designed to provide resources and funding to local governments, courts and educational institutions in the border region to address border security and public safety issues.
Additionally, HB 7 would create a new division, the Border Protection Unit, within the Texas Department of Public Safety. This unit would be responsible for border security operations and would prioritize the placement of peace officers from along our border. The unit also would have the authority to repel and detain individuals who cross the Texas-Mexico border unlawfully.
HB 800 focuses specifically on cracking down on common illegal activities at the southern border, such as human smuggling, burglary, trespassing, operating illegal stash houses and evading arrest by increasing criminal penalties.
The passage of HB 7 and HB 800, along with the proposed budget, reflects the state’s unwavering commitment to enhancing border security and addressing the ongoing issues at our southern border.
The mobile office is on the road again, and our district director will look forward to seeing you on the following dates, in the following locations: from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday at the Houston County Courthouse Annex in Crockett or from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Trinity County Courthouse in Groveton. The mobile office will be at the San Augustine County Courthouse from 9-11 a.m. June 7; and at the Polk County Commissioner’s Courtroom in Livingston from 9-11 a.m. June 14 or from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Tyler County Courthouse in Woodville.
As always, please do not hesitate to contact my office if we can help you in any way. My district office may be reached at (936) 634-2762 and our Capitol office at (512) 463-0508. Additionally, I welcome you to follow along on my official Facebook gage, where I will post regular updates on what’s happening in your State Capitol and share information that could be useful to you and your family: facebook.com/RepTrentAshby/.
Trent Ashby is the state representative for District 9 that includes Angelina, Houston, Polk, San Augustine, Tyler and Trinity counties. His email address is trent.ashby@house.state.tx.us. He and his staff are available during the week at (512) 463-0508 or (936) 634-2762.
