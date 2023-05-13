As we celebrate Mother’s Day, we are reminded of the incredible impact moms have on our lives. Mothers are the ones who guide us through life’s challenges, offer support and encouragement and provide us with unconditional love.

This special day serves as a reminder to honor and celebrate the wonderful women who have shaped us into the men and women God called us to be. This Mother’s Day, I hope you’ll take the time to express your love and appreciation to a mother, grandmother or anyone else who has helped guide you in the way you should go. To all the amazing women out there — Happy Mother’s Day!

Trent Ashby is the state representative for District 9 that includes Angelina, Houston, Polk, San Augustine, Tyler and Trinity counties. His email address is trent.ashby@house.state.tx.us. He and his staff are available during the week at (512) 463-0508 or (936) 634-2762.