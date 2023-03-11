The early return of warmer temperatures means spring is just around the corner.

Driving back to East Texas each week from Austin, I can’t help but to admire the true natural beauty of our region. From the native flowers that dot the landscape to the dogwood blooms that are putting on a show, it’s a great time to be outdoors.

Trent Ashby is the state representative for District 9 that includes Angelina, Houston, Polk, San Augustine, Tyler and Trinity counties. His email address is trent.ashby@house.state.tx.us. He and his staff are available during the week at (512) 463-0508 or (936) 634-2762.