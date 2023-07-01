On a summer day in July 1776, the Second Continental Congress assembled in Philadelphia to boldly declare independence from King George III and Great Britain. In doing so, our Founding Fathers would lay the foundation for a new form of government where power was to be derived only from the consent of its citizens; where all people would be equal and have a fundamental right to Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.

As we prepare to celebrate our nation’s independence, whether that be by firing up the grill, wetting a line at the lake or watching fireworks paint the sky, I encourage you to cherish and celebrate the blessing of freedom and give thanks to God for the opportunity He has given us to live in the greatest nation the world has ever known.

