On a summer day in July 1776, the Second Continental Congress assembled in Philadelphia to boldly declare independence from King George III and Great Britain. In doing so, our Founding Fathers would lay the foundation for a new form of government where power was to be derived only from the consent of its citizens; where all people would be equal and have a fundamental right to Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.
As we prepare to celebrate our nation’s independence, whether that be by firing up the grill, wetting a line at the lake or watching fireworks paint the sky, I encourage you to cherish and celebrate the blessing of freedom and give thanks to God for the opportunity He has given us to live in the greatest nation the world has ever known.
With that, here’s an update from your state Capitol.
As you may know, Gov. Greg Abbott recently announced the start of the second special session of the 88th Texas Legislature, which officially convened on June 28.
Similar to the first special session, this session will focus on property taxes. Though the House and Senate failed to reach an agreement on how to address rising property taxes during the first special session, both chambers made measurable progress on crafting legislation that would provide much-needed relief to Texas taxpayers.
Both chambers have filed legislation similar to bills passed during the first special session, and I remain confident there will be an agreed-upon solution in the near future. Though there are still some minor differences on how best to address skyrocketing property taxes, the good news for taxpayers is that there’s a strong consensus between both chambers that the final version will be the largest property tax cut in our state’s history.
As I have mentioned before, this is the most important issue I hear about across our district, and I look forward to continuing our work to pass this historic legislation and deliver meaningful property tax relief to the people of Texas.
Another recent development I’d like to highlight is an announcement made by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration that Texas would receive $3.3 billion in federal funding for broadband expansion. This funding exceeds the amounts allocated to any other state or territory and reaffirms our longstanding belief that there is an urgent need to deliver reliable high-speed internet to the approximately 7 million Texans who lack access.
The state of Texas has never been in a better position to increase connectivity than we are today. In the most recent session, I was honored to work alongside my colleagues in a bipartisan fashion to pass HB 9 and HJR 125, which made a historic investment of $1.5 billion in state funds to support the expansion of broadband and telecommunication infrastructure across the state.
When combined with the additional $3.3 billion in federal funding, the state has an opportunity to lead the nation through bold and ambitious infrastructure investments that will increase access and affordability, support critical programs, and foster greater economic prosperity through a more connected Texas.
With a busy schedule of events in House District 9 throughout the month of July, the mobile office will suspend the regular Wednesday schedule until Aug. 7. For any questions you may have, or issues you need help resolving, please reach out to our district office at (936) 634-2762 or our Capitol office at (512) 463-0508 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. We will make every effort to respond to your needs.
Trent Ashby is the state representative for District 9 that includes Angelina, Houston, Polk, San Augustine, Tyler and Trinity counties. His email address is trent.ashby@house.state.tx.us. He and his staff are available during the week at (512) 463-0508 or (936) 634-2762.
