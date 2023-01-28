On Jan. 25, 1839, the Republic of Texas adopted the iconic flag we know and cherish today, a simple but bold design that features a single five-point star surrounded by a blue field with two horizontal stripes, the upper stripe white and the lower red. Colors in the flags of both the United States and Texas mean red for courage, white for purity and liberty and blue for loyalty.

Among the several designs considered for our state flag, the Lone Star stood out as particularly meaningful to those who created it. I am proud that Texas still serves as a beacon for all who believe in personal freedom, limited government and family values. Texas has prevailed and cemented itself as representing the American Dream and the land of opportunity.

