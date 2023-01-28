On Jan. 25, 1839, the Republic of Texas adopted the iconic flag we know and cherish today, a simple but bold design that features a single five-point star surrounded by a blue field with two horizontal stripes, the upper stripe white and the lower red. Colors in the flags of both the United States and Texas mean red for courage, white for purity and liberty and blue for loyalty.
Among the several designs considered for our state flag, the Lone Star stood out as particularly meaningful to those who created it. I am proud that Texas still serves as a beacon for all who believe in personal freedom, limited government and family values. Texas has prevailed and cemented itself as representing the American Dream and the land of opportunity.
With that, here’s an update from your state Capitol.
With the 88th legislative session underway, House members are eagerly waiting for the Speaker to appoint members to their respective committees. Members generally serve on two to three committees of varying jurisdictions, often based on their expertise or relevance to their district.
To ensure a well-balanced approach to public policy, Speakers have historically worked to include members from diverse backgrounds, encompassing all regions of the state.
In the next few weeks, I look forward to sharing my newly appointed committee assignments with the residents in House District 9.
Members of the Legislature also are waiting on orders from the governor, which he will deliver in his upcoming State of the State Address.
The governor’s “emergency items” allow the Legislature to begin conducting public hearings immediately and consider bills on these specific topics. This process, outlined in the Texas Constitution, enables members of the Legislature to focus solely on those most pressing issues at the start of a session.
During the first 60 days of a legislative session, members may only act on the governor’s emergency items.
These past couple weeks, as members continue to stand by for orders, our days have consisted of meetings with constituents, holding stakeholder meetings and filing legislation.
Once legislation begins to make its way through the committee process, I want to encourage all to reach out to my Capitol or district office to let us know your thoughts. It’s important to highlight that I serve as your voice in Austin, and input from folks back home is critical to ensure I am properly representing your views and interests.
The mobile office is on the road again and looks forward to seeing you on the following dates, in the following locations: 9-11 a.m. Wednesday at the San Augustine County Courthouse; 9-11 a.m. Feb. 8 at the Polk County Commissioner’s Courtroom in Livingston or from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Tyler County Courthouse in Woodville; 9-11 a.m. Feb. 15 at the Houston County Courthouse Annex in Crockett or from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Trinity County Courthouse in Groveton.
As always, please do not hesitate to contact my office if we can help you in any way. My district office may be reached at (936) 634-2762. Additionally, I welcome you to follow along on my official Facebook page, where I will post regular updates on what’s happening in your state Capitol and share information that could be useful to you and your family: facebook.com/RepTrentAshby/.
Trent Ashby is the state representative for District 9 that includes Angelina, Houston, Polk, San Augustine, Tyler and Trinity counties. His email address is trent.ashby@house.state.tx.us. He and his staff are available during the week at (512) 463-0508 or (936) 634-2762.
