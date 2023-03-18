We have officially reached the halfway point of the 88th legislative session. As bills are receiving public hearings and making their way through committees, the House will soon begin sending bills over to the Senate.

Just this past week, I laid out my first bill before the House Insurance Committee. Having a public hearing on a bill is an important and critical step in the legislative process, as many bills that are filed never receive a hearing and therefore die in the committee of jurisdiction.

Trent Ashby is the state representative for District 9 that includes Angelina, Houston, Polk, San Augustine, Tyler and Trinity counties. His email address is trent.ashby@house.state.tx.us. He and his staff are available during the week at (512) 463-0508 or (936) 634-2762.