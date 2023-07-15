On Friday, the Texas House of Representatives gave final approval to three pieces of legislation that will deliver the largest property tax cut in Texas history. Rep. Trent Ashby (R-Lufkin) issued the following comments in response to the passage of the property tax relief package:
“Property tax relief has been the No. 1 priority for me and my constituents from day one of this legislative session,” Ashby said. “Members of both chambers have put in countless hours over the last seven months to produce the most sweeping and comprehensive property tax proposal in the history of our state, which will provide measurable relief to the homeowners and businesses alike.”
Highlights of the $18 billion tax cut legislation include:
■ More than $12 billion to reduce the school property tax rate for all homeowners and commercial properties.
■ Every homeowner with a homestead exemption (approximately 5.7 million homeowners) will see an increase from $40,000 to $100,000 on their homestead exemption.
■ Non-homestead properties, valued at $5 million and under, including residential and commercial properties, will experience a 20% cap on appraised values as a three-year pilot program.
■ Legislation also will include savings on the franchise tax for small businesses and create newly elected positions on local appraisal boards for counties with a population over 75,000.
“Though this property tax package took longer to finalize than anticipated, I believe the painstaking process of perfecting this historic victory for taxpayers reflects the Legislature’s unwavering commitment to deliver real and meaningful property tax relief to the people of Texas,” Ashby said. “As a co-author for SB 2, SB 3, and HJR 2, I’m proud to have played a role in delivering the largest property tax cut in Texas history, and I remain committed to prioritizing policies that help further alleviate the burden property taxes place on Texas taxpayers.”
With a busy schedule of events in House District 9 throughout the month of July, the mobile office will suspend the regular Wednesday schedule until Aug. 7. For any questions you may have, or issues you need help resolving, please reach out to our district office at (936) 634-2762 or our Capitol office at (512) 463-0508 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. We will make every effort to respond to your needs.
Trent Ashby is the state representative for District 9 that includes Angelina, Houston, Polk, San Augustine, Tyler and Trinity counties. His email address is trent.ashby@house.state.tx.us. He and his staff are available during the week at (512) 463-0508 or (936) 634-2762.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.