On Friday, the Texas House of Representatives gave final approval to three pieces of legislation that will deliver the largest property tax cut in Texas history. Rep. Trent Ashby (R-Lufkin) issued the following comments in response to the passage of the property tax relief package:

“Property tax relief has been the No. 1 priority for me and my constituents from day one of this legislative session,” Ashby said. “Members of both chambers have put in countless hours over the last seven months to produce the most sweeping and comprehensive property tax proposal in the history of our state, which will provide measurable relief to the homeowners and businesses alike.”

Trent Ashby is the state representative for District 9 that includes Angelina, Houston, Polk, San Augustine, Tyler and Trinity counties. His email address is trent.ashby@house.state.tx.us. He and his staff are available during the week at (512) 463-0508 or (936) 634-2762.