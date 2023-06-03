At the beginning of the 88th legislative session, our state coffers were brimming with a budget surplus of nearly $33 billion. Fortunately, the Legislature put some of this money to good use. Through the budget-writing process, the Legislature appropriated money to bolster border security, strengthen the electric grid, expand mental health access and improve our state’s road, water and broadband infrastructure.

And while I certainly support funding for these initiatives, I felt a sense of disappointment when the Legislature adjourned on Monday because I felt we had not adequately addressed two of our state’s most pressing issues — property tax relief and a pay raise for Texas teachers.

Trent Ashby is the state representative for District 9 that includes Angelina, Houston, Polk, San Augustine, Tyler and Trinity counties. His email address is trent.ashby@house.state.tx.us. He and his staff are available during the week at (512) 463-0508 or (936) 634-2762.