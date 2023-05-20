As we reflect on the recent observance of Peace Officer Memorial Day, I am filled with deep reverence and gratitude for the courageous men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. This solemn occasion reminds us of the profound impact these selfless individuals have had on our lives, as they dedicated themselves to protecting and serving our communities.

Peace Officer Memorial Day stands as a poignant reminder that the safety and security we enjoy should never be taken for granted. It is a time for us to come together, to honor their memory and to recognize the sacrifices made by these brave officers.

Trent Ashby is the state representative for District 9 that includes Angelina, Houston, Polk, San Augustine, Tyler and Trinity counties. His email address is trent.ashby@house.state.tx.us. He and his staff are available during the week at (512) 463-0508 or (936) 634-2762.