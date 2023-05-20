As we reflect on the recent observance of Peace Officer Memorial Day, I am filled with deep reverence and gratitude for the courageous men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. This solemn occasion reminds us of the profound impact these selfless individuals have had on our lives, as they dedicated themselves to protecting and serving our communities.
Peace Officer Memorial Day stands as a poignant reminder that the safety and security we enjoy should never be taken for granted. It is a time for us to come together, to honor their memory and to recognize the sacrifices made by these brave officers.
Let us express our heartfelt appreciation for their unwavering commitment to upholding peace and justice, and may we be inspired to create a society that cherishes these values and supports those who dedicate their lives to our collective well-being.
With that, here’s an update from your state Capitol.
This past week, my House Bill 1846 reached a critical milestone as it landed on the governor’s desk. As the demand for transportation services continues to surge, the deficit of CDL drivers has hindered our state’s ability to move goods and freight efficiently. The repercussions have been evident, with soaring transportation costs, persistent delivery delays and an overall decline in the trucking industry’s productivity.
As mentioned in a previous column, HB 1846 mandates the Department of Public Safety must facilitate CDL testing for out-of-state applicants who have successfully cleared the written segment of the CDL test in their respective home states.
With the governor’s signature on this bill, I am optimistic we will see a measurable increase of CDL drivers within Texas over the next few years.
House Bill 1772, which I authored, also has successfully navigated the legislative process and has landed on the governor’s desk. This bill was a top priority of the Texas Forestry Association and will go a long way to addressing the increase we’ve seen in timber theft over the last few years.
By strengthening the penalties for failing to provide necessary documentation or engaging in fraudulent activities related to timber transactions, this legislation should better protect the interests of both buyers and sellers.
It has been extremely rewarding to champion this bill on behalf of private landowners and the forest and wood products sector that serves as an economic engine for our regional economy.
The mobile office is on the road again, and our district director will look forward to seeing you on the following dates, in the following locations: 9-11 a.m. June 7 at the San Augustine County Courthouse; 9-11 a.m. June 14 at the Polk County Commissioner’s Courtroom in Livingston or from 1:30-3:30 p.m. that day at the Tyler County Courthouse in Woodville.
As always, please do not hesitate to contact my office if we can help you in any way. My district office may be reached at (936) 634-2762. Additionally, I welcome you to follow along on my official Facebook page, where I will post regular updates on what’s happening in your state Capitol and share information that could be useful to you and your family: facebook.com/RepTrentAshby/.
Trent Ashby is the state representative for District 9 that includes Angelina, Houston, Polk, San Augustine, Tyler and Trinity counties. His email address is trent.ashby@house.state.tx.us. He and his staff are available during the week at (512) 463-0508 or (936) 634-2762.
