The wheels on the bus go round and round! With another school year upon us, please be on the lookout for schoolchildren boarding or exiting our buses or in school crosswalks. The safety of our children should always be a top priority and we all have a role in helping keep them safe from harm.

Also, I want to recognize the hard work, dedication and passion of our dedicated teachers and support staff that work tirelessly to enrich, educate and inspire our next generation. I hope you’ll join me in supporting and encouraging our school employees, as well as praying for a safe and successful school year.

Trent Ashby is the state representative for District 9 that includes Angelina, Houston, Polk, San Augustine, Tyler and Trinity counties. His email address is trent.ashby@house.state.tx.us. He and his staff are available during the week at (512) 463-0508 or (936) 634-2762.