Texas gained its independence from Mexico 187 years ago, on March 2, 1836. As we reflect on this historic day, it’s important to remember the sacrifices and determination of the Texans who fought for their freedom. Their bravery and perseverance laid the foundation for the great state of Texas that we know and love today.
However, Texas Independence Day isn’t only about looking back at our past — it’s a time to celebrate our unique culture, traditions, and values that make Texas, Texas. So, let us take a moment to honor our past, celebrate the present, and look forward to a bright future for the Lone Star State.
With that, here’s an update from your state Capitol.
The work in Austin continues. This past week, the House Committee on Culture, Recreation & Tourism, which I chair, held our first committee hearing. Our committee heard testimony from several state agencies under our purview, including the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, Texas Historical Commission, Texas Economic Development and Tourism Office, the State Preservation Board, and the Texas State Library and Archive Commission.
Given that many members, including myself, have never served on the Committee on Culture, Recreation & Tourism, I was grateful for the opportunity to learn more about each of these agencies and the important work they’re doing for the people of Texas.
One recent development I’d like to highlight was the unveiling of the House’s proposal to tackle rising property taxes. House Bill 2, also known as the Property Tax Relief Act, establishes a property tax relief package of $17.3 billion, which would provide the largest property tax decrease in Texas history.
House Bill 2 would reduce the annual appraisal cap for all property — including small businesses — to 5% per year and reduce the school district property tax by 28%.
I applaud the Speaker and chairman Morgan Meyer for delivering a bold proposal to provide meaningful, lasting property tax relief to Texas taxpayers and I look forward to working with my House colleagues to pass this historic legislation.
The mobile office, featuring our district director, is on the road again and looks forward to seeing you on the following dates, in the following locations: 9-11 a.m. March 8 at the Polk County Commissioner’s Court Room in Livingston or 1:30-3:30 p.m. March 8 at the Tyler County Courthouse in Woodville; or 9-11 a.m. March 15 at the Houston County Courthouse Annex in Crockett or from 1:30-3:30 p.m. March 15 at the Trinity County Courthouse in Groveton.
As always, please do not hesitate to contact my office if we can help you in any way. My district office may be reached at (936) 634-2762. Additionally, I welcome you to follow along on my official Facebook page, where I will post regular updates on what’s happening in your state Capitol and share information that could be useful to you and your family: facebook.com/RepTrentAshby/.
Trent Ashby is the state representative for District 9 that includes Angelina, Houston, Polk, San Augustine, Tyler and Trinity counties. His email address is trent.ashby@house.state.tx.us. He and his staff are available during the week at (512) 463-0508 or (936) 634-2762.
