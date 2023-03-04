Texas gained its independence from Mexico 187 years ago, on March 2, 1836. As we reflect on this historic day, it’s important to remember the sacrifices and determination of the Texans who fought for their freedom. Their bravery and perseverance laid the foundation for the great state of Texas that we know and love today.

However, Texas Independence Day isn’t only about looking back at our past — it’s a time to celebrate our unique culture, traditions, and values that make Texas, Texas. So, let us take a moment to honor our past, celebrate the present, and look forward to a bright future for the Lone Star State.

Trent Ashby is the state representative for District 9 that includes Angelina, Houston, Polk, San Augustine, Tyler and Trinity counties. His email address is trent.ashby@house.state.tx.us. He and his staff are available during the week at (512) 463-0508 or (936) 634-2762.