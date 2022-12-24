With Christmas upon us and the New Year fast approaching, we’re immersed with reasons to celebrate. And while the end of December is perhaps the busiest time of year, it’s my hope that, amidst all of the fanfare and pageantry, we take a moment to be still and re-center ourselves on why we have reason to celebrate — Christ’s coming into the world so that He might offer up His life as a sacrifice for the sins of men.

As we prepare our hearts and minds for Christmas and the New Year, I want to share with you a verse that I strive to carry with me throughout the holiday season: “For unto us a Child is born, Unto us a Son is given; And the government will be upon His shoulder. And His name will be called Wonderful, Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace” — Isaiah 9:6.

Trent Ashby is the state representative for District 57 that includes Angelina, Houston, Leon, Madison, San Augustine and Trinity counties. His email address is trent.ashby@house.state.tx.us. He and his staff are available during the week at (512) 463-0508 or (936) 634-2762.