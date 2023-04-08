After another long and productive week in Austin, I’m delighted to be headed home for a long weekend with my family to celebrate the Easter holiday.

Easter is one of my favorite holidays because it affords us an opportunity to celebrate. As we gather with friends and family to celebrate the Resurrection of our Lord and Savior, I hope we take time to reflect on what the Easter holiday represents — the grace of an awesome God who loves us so deeply that He gave us His only Son so we might be forgiven of our sins and granted everlasting life.

Trent Ashby is the state representative for District 9 that includes Angelina, Houston, Polk, San Augustine, Tyler and Trinity counties. His email address is trent.ashby@house.state.tx.us. He and his staff are available during the week at (512) 463-0508 or (936) 634-2762.