With the start of the 88th legislative session, state representatives and senators convened in Austin Jan. 10 to take the constitutional oath of office.

It was such a blessing to be surrounded by my family and friends from back home as I swore to faithfully execute the duties of the office as the state representative for House District 9. It is the honor of a lifetime to serve as a voice for those living in the six counties I’m blessed to represent, and you have my commitment that I will strive every day to promote and protect the interests of our East Texas region and the values we hold dear.

Trent Ashby is the state representative for District 9 that includes Angelina, Houston, Polk, San Augustine, Tyler and Trinity counties. His email address is trent.ashby@house.state.tx.us. He and his staff are available during the week at (512) 463-0508 or (936) 634-2762.