As part of School Board Appreciation Month, I invite parents, teachers and students to join me in recognizing our local school board members who have dedicated their time to serve our Texas students and communities.

With more than 5 million students throughout the state of Texas, these local leaders deserve our gratitude for their leadership and devoted service on behalf of our school districts, administrators, teachers and students.

Trent Ashby is the state representative for District 9 that includes Angelina, Houston, Polk, San Augustine, Tyler and Trinity counties. His email address is trent.ashby@house.state.tx.us. He and his staff are available during the week at (512) 463-0508 or (936) 634-2762.