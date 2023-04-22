The Battle of San Jacinto was a defining moment in Texas history and a shining example of the unbreakable spirit and fierce pride that defines our great state.

On April 21, 1836, a small but determined army of Texans, led by the legendary Gen. Sam Houston, stood up against overwhelming odds and fought with every fiber of their being to defend their freedom and independence. With bravery and grit that has come to define the Texan spirit, they launched a surprise attack on the much larger Mexican army camped at San Jacinto and emerged victorious in just 18 minutes.

Trent Ashby is the state representative for District 9 that includes Angelina, Houston, Polk, San Augustine, Tyler and Trinity counties. His email address is trent.ashby@house.state.tx.us. He and his staff are available during the week at (512) 463-0508 or (936) 634-2762.