The Battle of San Jacinto was a defining moment in Texas history and a shining example of the unbreakable spirit and fierce pride that defines our great state.
On April 21, 1836, a small but determined army of Texans, led by the legendary Gen. Sam Houston, stood up against overwhelming odds and fought with every fiber of their being to defend their freedom and independence. With bravery and grit that has come to define the Texan spirit, they launched a surprise attack on the much larger Mexican army camped at San Jacinto and emerged victorious in just 18 minutes.
It was a stunning triumph that secured Texas’ place in history and cemented its status as a sovereign nation. Today, we still draw inspiration from the Texans who fought and died at San Jacinto, and we proudly carry on their legacy of courage and determination.
As Texans, we can take pride in our storied history and our unshakeable spirit, and we will always stand strong in defense of our state and our way of life.
With that, here’s an update from your state Capitol.
This past week, the Texas House heard House Bill 2639, a bill that would bring Stephen F. Austin State University into the University of Texas System. As you may know, this proposal has been in the works for quite some time. The SFA Board of Regents voted to join the UT System in November of last year, pending legislative approval.
Once this bill is signed into law, oversight and control of the university will transfer to the UT System Board of Regents. As a joint author of this bill, I am proud to be a part of a proposal that will enhance the quality of education and research opportunities for students and faculty throughout our region and the entire state.
SFA has long been a pillar of the community, and this change will only strengthen its role as a center for education and innovation.
Additionally, I was proud to present and pass House Bill 1772 on the House Floor this last week. House Bill 1772 establishes enhanced documentation and notice requirements related to the sale or purchase of timber to provide added protections against fraudulent activity.
The bill also creates stronger criminal offenses for failing to provide certain documentation or knowingly falsifying information related to the purchase of timber.
This bill is a top priority for the Texas Forestry Association, and I was honored to carry this legislation to protect such an important industry in our region and state.
The mobile office is on the road again, and our district director will look forward to seeing you on the following dates, in the following locations: 9-11 a.m. May 3 at the San Augustine County Courthouse; May 10, from 9-11 a.m. at the Polk County Commissioner’s Court Room in Livingston or from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Tyler County Courthouse in Woodville; May 17, from 9-11 a.m. at the Houston County Courthouse Annex in Crockett or from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Trinity County Courthouse in Groveton.
As always, please do not hesitate to contact my office if we can help you in any way. My district office may be reached at (936) 634-2762. Additionally, I welcome you to follow along on my official Facebook page, where I will post regular updates on what’s happening in your state Capitol and share information that could be useful to you and your family: facebook.com/RepTrentAshby/.
Trent Ashby is the state representative for District 9 that includes Angelina, Houston, Polk, San Augustine, Tyler and Trinity counties. His email address is trent.ashby@house.state.tx.us. He and his staff are available during the week at (512) 463-0508 or (936) 634-2762.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.