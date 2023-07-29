As record-breaking temperatures continue to climb and drought conditions worsen, burn bans have gone into effect for most Texas counties, and House District 9 is no exception. Despite these preventive measures, the number of reported wildfires is growing at an alarming rate.
In fact, the Texas A&M Forest Service reported 50 wildfire calls just last week. With the risk of wildfires growing by the day, it’s vitally important that we do our part to mitigate the risk of wildfires by following local restrictions and taking extra precautions.
Capitol update
While there are many common sense measures we can take to prevent the spread of wildfires, such as responsibly discarding flammable objects and monitoring equipment and machinery when working around dry vegetation, there also are preventive measures we can implement on a larger scale to help mitigate the risk and damage of wildfires.
Perhaps the most fundamental step we can take to address the rising risk of wildfires is learning more about the causes and effects.
During the regular legislative session, I filed House Bill 4609, which would have commissioned the Texas A&M Forest Service to study the impact wildfires have on property throughout the state. The study would have further examined fuel loading, which refers to the amount of combustible material in a specified area, to identify specific areas in the state where the risk of wildfires is the highest.
While this bill ultimately failed to pass, I look forward to working with interested stakeholders over the interim to make necessary changes to the bill to improve our understanding of wildfires in Texas.
Another effective practice to help reduce the impact of wildfires is prescribed burning, which is a management tool widely used by foresters, parks departments, ranches and wildlife managers and other landowners to burn and manage natural fuels under very specific and safe conditions.
While prescribed burning has proven to be an effective mitigation strategy, it is widely underutilized due to the lack of certified prescribed burn managers (CIPBM). This session, I filed House Bill 3105, which would have helped increase the number of CIPBMs in Texas by creating an insurance pool specifically for prescribed burners.
The bill also called for developing training criteria and methods to better educate and empower the CIPBMs to be tapped as a suppression resource in times of drought and severe wildfire activity.
As our state continues to grow and our land becomes more densely populated, the impact of wildfires will only become more severe. I’m hopeful that, as a state, we will continue to seek policy solutions aimed at mitigating the damage and destruction wildfires inflict upon our communities.
With a busy schedule of events in House District 9, the mobile office will suspend its regular Wednesday schedule until Aug. 7. For any questions you may have or issues you need help resolving, please reach out to our district office at (936) 634-2762 or our Capitol office at (512) 463-0508 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. anytime Monday-Friday. We will make every effort to respond to your needs.
Trent Ashby is the state representative for District 9 that includes Angelina, Houston, Polk, San Augustine, Tyler and Trinity counties. His email address is trent.ashby@house.state.tx.us. He and his staff are available during the week at (512) 463-0508 or (936) 634-2762.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.