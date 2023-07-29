As record-breaking temperatures continue to climb and drought conditions worsen, burn bans have gone into effect for most Texas counties, and House District 9 is no exception. Despite these preventive measures, the number of reported wildfires is growing at an alarming rate.

In fact, the Texas A&M Forest Service reported 50 wildfire calls just last week. With the risk of wildfires growing by the day, it’s vitally important that we do our part to mitigate the risk of wildfires by following local restrictions and taking extra precautions.

