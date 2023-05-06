As we kick off the month of May, I want to take a moment to recognize and thank the teachers in our communities during Teacher Appreciation Week.

Our teachers play a crucial role in shaping the minds of the next generation and have always been a pillar of support for our students. Teachers often go above and beyond the call of duty, spending countless hours preparing lesson plans, grading papers and providing extra help to struggling students. Your hard work and dedication does not go unnoticed, and we are grateful for all you do to ensure the success of our children and our future. Thank you.

Trent Ashby is the state representative for District 9 that includes Angelina, Houston, Polk, San Augustine, Tyler and Trinity counties. His email address is trent.ashby@house.state.tx.us. He and his staff are available during the week at (512) 463-0508 or (936) 634-2762.