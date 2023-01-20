Shooting alert

Authorities arrested a Diboll teen on a murder charge after a fatal shooting at 8:20 a.m. today, according to the Diboll Police Department.

Diego Gardea, 18, is charged in the shooting death of 18-year-old Osvaldo Madera, Chief Michael Skillern said.

