Lufkin police have charged the alleged gunman in Saturday’s shooting at Skate Ranch.
Derrick Jamar Smith, 36, is in the Angelina County Jail on a charge of second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. No bond had been set as of midday Sunday, according to city of Lufkin communications director Jessica Pebsworth.
“This wasn’t a random act,” Pebsworth said. “The victim in this case was targeted due to an ongoing domestic situation.”
The shooting occurred on the skating floor around 6 p.m. Saturday when Smith fired a gunshot at John Wade, 40, of Lufkin, following a verbal disturbance that began in the birthday party area, Pebsworth said.
Wade suffered a graze wound to the abdomen and did not require hospital transport. He was checked out by Lufkin Fire paramedics who responded to the scene.
Smith left the scene as a passenger in a white SUV after the shooting. He was arrested minutes later after officers stopped the SUV on Lotus Lane, less than a mile from the Skate Ranch.
There were no additional shooting-related injuries, Pebsworth said. A child who was upset by the incident suffered a breathing issue and was taken by ambulance to a hospital to be checked out.
Smith has been arrested four times in Angelina County on charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault/family violence causing bodily injury and evading arrest with a vehicle.
