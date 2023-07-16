Authorities have released the name of the woman who died in Thursday’s crash involving a tanker truck and a car on U.S. Highway 59 just south of Nacogdoches.

Paola Rojas Bondon, of Mission, was pronounced dead at the scene by a justice of the peace.

Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel staff writer Josh Edwards contributed to this report.

Stacy Faison's email address is stacy.faison@lufkindailynews.com.