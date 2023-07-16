Authorities have released the name of the woman who died in Thursday’s crash involving a tanker truck and a car on U.S. Highway 59 just south of Nacogdoches.
Paola Rojas Bondon, of Mission, was pronounced dead at the scene by a justice of the peace.
The passengers in her car — 24-year-old Carlos Gulloso-Mendez, also of Mission, and 26-year-old Alejandro Bolano Casanova, whose address was not provided — were injured in the crash, with one transported to Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital and the other flown to UT Tyler Medical Center for treatment, according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety. The report did not state which man went to which hospital.
The driver and passenger of the tanker truck, both of Shreveport, Louisiana, were transported to Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital for treatment, the report states. The driver was identified as 57-year-old Terry Farris and his passenger was 43-year-old John Mottet.
Around 12:30 p.m., a 2023 Freightliner truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling south.
“It is reported that a 2014 Hyundai Sonata was traveling north and made a U-turn in front of the truck tractor and was struck on its passenger side,” the report states. “The truck tractor then overturned.”
Both southbound lanes of Highway 59 were closed well into the night Thursday as a hazardous materials response team cleaned the diesel spill. It was unclear Saturday how much diesel leaked from the tanker onto the highway or in the ditch.
The exterior southbound lane will be closed though Sunday, the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday afternoon.
Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel staff writer Josh Edwards contributed to this report.
